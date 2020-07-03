STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virus spread pushes villagers to seal roads leading to resorts, hotels

The sealing of the roads is causing concern to resort owners

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:19 AM

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Amid reports of villagers sealing their localities by blocking roads at the borders, residents of HD Kote taluk went a step further by closing roads connecting resorts and hotels.With the coronavirus spreading to the hinterlands, villagers have sealed several roads and pathways connecting resorts and hotels near Antharasanthe in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru. Villagers claim that they decided to barricade the roads leading to resorts after they found many people from Bengaluru and other districts visiting on weekends.

“Youngsters and families come from Bengaluru on weekends. At a time when Bengaluru is seeing a spike in cases, we don’t want to risk ourselves. We informed authorities to look into this. But when they failed to address it, we voluntarily sealed roads connecting the resorts,” said Girisha from Antharasanthe.Following the reopening of wildlife safari, many from Bengaluru would take a drive to Kabini backwaters in HD Kote, stay overnight at any resort and book safari for the next day.

The sealing of the roads is causing concern to resort owners. “We are already in distress due to complete pandemic-lockdown for two months. At the time when we were expecting some footfall during weekends, locals are sealing the roads. We have informed the district administration,” said a resort owner.Meanwhile, several people on the forest fringe of Chamarajanagar demanded that the government  shut wildlife safaris until the situation turns normal.Nanjundaswamy, a resident of Mangala village, said: “We have been requesting the government to not allow safari. The district which had zero cases till now, has seen over 50 cases in the last few days.”

Close all homestays, resorts: DC
Hassan: Deputy Commissioner R Girish has issued an order directing owners of resorts, lodges and homestays in Belur, Sakleshpur and Alur to stop bookings until further orders, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the district. Revenue Minister R Ashoka had instructed the DC to take a decision in this regard. 

