Bengaluru MLAs, MPs to meet CM Yediyurappa

Bansy Kalappa

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for an emergency meeting of city MLAs and MPs at 4pm Monday, in a bid to build consensus for concerted action on battling the spread of Covid-19. It may be recalled that the CM had held a similar meeting with city MLAs on June 26, which was well attended. This time, only BJP MLAs and MPs are likely to be present. One critical issue that is expected to be discussed is whether a lockdown is necessary, or more restrictions are needed, which was discussed at last week’s meeting too.

Basavangudi MLA Ravi Subramanya told TNIE, “Earlier, the constituency was recording one or two cases a day, but now we are getting 12-15 cases a day. I am going to suggest hard measures like more restrictions, but we also need to keep the economy in mind.”Central MP PC Mohan said, ‘’I will ask for more restrictions, because inter-district travel needs to be regulated. There is too much movement in Bengaluru and people from all parts of the state tend to use the city as a transit point.’’

Former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, ‘’We will not participate in the meeting this time, but what I said last time holds good – random testing has to begin and more facilities need to be available to deal with the sick. Perhaps they could consider using marriage halls or other such facilities in the suburbs, where large numbers can be accommodated and food and treatment logistics can be arranged.’’

The meeting will also discuss city development issues, and will be held at CM’s home office. MLAs SR Vishwanath, S Raghu, Ravi Subramanya Arvind Limbavali besides ministers CN Ashwath Narayan, Suresh Kumar, R Ashok, Bryrati Basavaraj, MPs Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan are expected to attend the meeting.