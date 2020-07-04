BSY sets aside Rs 109 crore for oxygen pipelines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the day leader of opposition Siddaramaiah demanded that the particulars of funds donated to the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund be made public, B S Yediyurappa has ordered that Rs 109.10 crore from the fund should be set aside to set up medical gas pipelines with a high flow oxygen system in district and taluk government hospitals. In a press release, Yediyurappa’s secretary Dr S Selvakumar said that the total donations towards the relief fund stood at Rs 299.50 crore.

This apart, the state government has received Rs 35 crore as donations to the State Disaster Management Authority. In all, Rs 334.50 crore received in donations have been set aside for managing the Covid- 19 pandemic in the state.

Of this, Rs 109.10 crore has been released to the health and family welfare department to set up the pipeline system. In addition, Rs 31.62 crore from donations made by various corporates as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to the disaster management authority, has been released to the health department to procure ventilators among others.