CT Ravi rubbishes rumours of ministers’ secret meet

Ravi said that though Ashoka and Shettar were in the district on Wednesday for official engagements, they did not meet each other and had stayed at separate resorts.

Published: 04th July 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar’s visit to Chikkamagaluru earlier this week fuelled speculation of a secret meeting of senior ministers in the government. But Tourism Minister CT Ravi, who is also Chikkamagaluru district-in-charge minister, has rubbished the speculation as “rumours”.

Ravi said that though Ashoka and Shettar were in the district on Wednesday for official engagements, they did not meet each other and had stayed at separate resorts. Ashoka, whose birthday was on Wednesday, had arrived in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday night and stayed at Primrose Villa Resort near Pandaravalli, on the slopes of Mullayanagiri hill range. On Wednesday, he visited a site identified for constructing the new deputy commissioner’s office complex on Saganipura Road. He stayed overnight at the same resort before leaving for Bengaluru on Thursday.

Shettar arrived in Chikkamagaluru from Shivamogga on Wednesday, and stayed overnight at a separate resort. On Thursday, he visited the Amble Industrial Area on the outskirts and later held a review meeting at the ZP auditorium with stakeholders on the growth of industries in the district. Minister Ravi was also in Chikkamagaluru on those days.

The presence of three senior ministers in the town on the same day led to speculation of a secret meeting at a resort. Some senior ministers in the government are said to be unhappy over not getting due prominence.
Ashoka was temporarily made in-charge of city’s Covid management when Minister Dr K Sudhakar was in quarantine after his family members tested positive. However, Sudhakar resumed his responsibilities this week. “Party workers honoured Ashoka at the party office on his birthday. I was there too. Nothing more than that,” Ravi added.

