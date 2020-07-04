STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru villages put up walls, ban residents from going out to work

With  a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases and many positive cases reported in villages, the rural population, gripped by fear and anxiety, has barricaded village roads to keep outsiders at bay.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

A village in Mysuru district sets up a barricade to prevent spread of Covid | EXPRESS

By K SHIVAKUMAR
Express News Service

MYSURU: With  a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases and many positive cases reported in villages, the rural population, gripped by fear and anxiety, has barricaded village roads to keep outsiders at bay. Community leaders and village headmen have banned labourers going for work in neighbouring villages, towns and cities, nor are outsiders allowed to work in their vicinity. Many villages, like Y K Mole, Amachawadi, Basavapura, Siddayyanapura and others, have stopped agricultural labourers going out to work. There are also reports that a fine of Rs 5,000 is to be imposed on those defying the directions of village heads.

They have also imposed curbs on people moving in groups, violating social distance, and been advised not to take up jobs like unloading of vegetables and fruits from trucks from neighbouring states. Siddaraju of Y K Mole told The New Indian Express that village heads have decided not to allow labourers to work in neighbouring villages or towns. He said that hundreds of them are back home, and a few are working in their own fields as they don’t want to defy the orders.

He said the initiative was taken in the interest of the people, and not to snatch away their livelihood. However, he said they may not reconsider relaxation in the near future as the past week has seen a big surge in cases. Farm labourers are helpless as there is a similar cap in most of the villages. Putta, a labourer, said they could not go against the village’s decision, though they have enough work. He said they have already been hit hard by the Covid infection and lockdown, and curbs on work will further hit their livelihood. Community leaders from Uppara, Nayaka and other sections have made similar announcements and even got their streets barricaded with shrubs and wooden logs.

Khan, a resident of Nagavalli, said that no one from his village wanted to take a risk and had been advised not to go out for work to nearby towns or villages. Youngsters are also keeping track of poeple’s movements, especially as there are cases without travel history. On the other hand, farmers are facing a problem harvesting crops. Shivamurthy wanted to bring labourers in vehicles from faraway places as locals have decided not to work till there is a respite from the virus infection. “I would not have sowed turmeric if I had foreseen acute scarcity of labour. How can farmers survive without labour?” he asked.

Ban orders across dist The Mysuru district administration will impose prohibitory orders from 6pm to check the movement of people. In Chamarajanagar, curfew begins at 4 pm, adding to the people’s worry as they will have to wind up work and leave before the deadline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp