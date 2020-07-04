Mysuru villages put up walls, ban residents from going out to work

K SHIVAKUMAR By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases and many positive cases reported in villages, the rural population, gripped by fear and anxiety, has barricaded village roads to keep outsiders at bay. Community leaders and village headmen have banned labourers going for work in neighbouring villages, towns and cities, nor are outsiders allowed to work in their vicinity. Many villages, like Y K Mole, Amachawadi, Basavapura, Siddayyanapura and others, have stopped agricultural labourers going out to work. There are also reports that a fine of Rs 5,000 is to be imposed on those defying the directions of village heads.

They have also imposed curbs on people moving in groups, violating social distance, and been advised not to take up jobs like unloading of vegetables and fruits from trucks from neighbouring states. Siddaraju of Y K Mole told The New Indian Express that village heads have decided not to allow labourers to work in neighbouring villages or towns. He said that hundreds of them are back home, and a few are working in their own fields as they don’t want to defy the orders.

He said the initiative was taken in the interest of the people, and not to snatch away their livelihood. However, he said they may not reconsider relaxation in the near future as the past week has seen a big surge in cases. Farm labourers are helpless as there is a similar cap in most of the villages. Putta, a labourer, said they could not go against the village’s decision, though they have enough work. He said they have already been hit hard by the Covid infection and lockdown, and curbs on work will further hit their livelihood. Community leaders from Uppara, Nayaka and other sections have made similar announcements and even got their streets barricaded with shrubs and wooden logs.

Khan, a resident of Nagavalli, said that no one from his village wanted to take a risk and had been advised not to go out for work to nearby towns or villages. Youngsters are also keeping track of poeple’s movements, especially as there are cases without travel history. On the other hand, farmers are facing a problem harvesting crops. Shivamurthy wanted to bring labourers in vehicles from faraway places as locals have decided not to work till there is a respite from the virus infection. “I would not have sowed turmeric if I had foreseen acute scarcity of labour. How can farmers survive without labour?” he asked.

Ban orders across dist The Mysuru district administration will impose prohibitory orders from 6pm to check the movement of people. In Chamarajanagar, curfew begins at 4 pm, adding to the people’s worry as they will have to wind up work and leave before the deadline.