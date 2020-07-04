Pandemic funds misappropriated: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader and former CM Siddaramaiah accused the State government of misappropriating funds released for Covid-19 management. At a press conference on Friday, the Congress leader said that demands of the Public Accounts Committee to inquire into the alleged misappropriation is being stonewalled by Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri.

Siddaramaiah accused the government of procuring medical equipment at double the market price, thus causing heavy losses to the exchequer. He demanded a thorough inquiry, and urged the government to release a white paper on expenditure on the pandemic. “Of `3,320 crore released by the finance department, `2,200 crore have been used to procure equipment but the State government has paid almost double the market price. There is no account for around `815 crore,” he said.

Siddaramaiah released numbers from an affidavit the State government is said to have filed before the High Court, on medical equipment bought so far to fight the infection, and the cost. The State paid `120 crore for 1,000 ventilators, priced at `4 lakh each, which puts the actual cost at `40 crore. “`150 crore has been paid for 4,89,000 PPE kits, which cost only `995 per kit. This brings the total to `48.65 crore, as per market price, and `40 crore has been spent to procure 10 lakh masks, which cost `20 crore,” Siddaramaiah said. He said the expenditure should have ideally cost only `1,163.65 crore.