PM Modi to review Karnataka BJP unit’s efforts in Covid fight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to surge in the state, PM Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda will review the Karnataka BJP unit’s work to assist the government in its fight against the pandemic during a 90-minute video conference on Saturday evening.The PM and Nadda will be apprised of the work done by the state unit to contain the spread of Covid-19 and how the party has helped people during the lockdown, said BJP MLC and general secretary N Ravi Kumar.

“They will be updated on initiatives taken by the party unit to create awareness and distribution of masks and medicines,” Ravi said. CM B S Yediyurappa, BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, deputy CMs, Union ministers and senior leaders from will be part of the interaction.

Ravi said the state unit distributed 49 lakh ration kits, over 1.50 crore food packets, over one crore masks, medicines, and had also helped migrant workers. “The party and the government are working in coordination to take the Centre’s initiatives forward,” Ravi added. The party central leadership’s initiative is to ensure that both the government and party units work in close coordination to fight the pandemic.

Though the video conference is mainly intended to discuss the party’s initiatives, the increasing number of cases in the state too may come up for discussion as Karnataka, which had managed the situation well in the beginning, has witnessed a surge in cases in the last few weeks.