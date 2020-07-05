Age limit for home isolation upped to 60

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government has issued new guidelines for home isolation of Covid-19 patients, increasing the age criterion to 60 from 50 and body temperature to be less than 38 deg Celsius rather than 37.5 deg Celsius (100.4 degrees F) as announced on Friday. Only those who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic will be allowed home isolation. The health team will assess if the house is suitable for isolation.There will be no home isolation for those with co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, thyroid, kidney diseases, etc.

A dedicated tele-monitoring link will be established for daily updates from the patient. The person will be able to end home isolation 17 days after the onset of symptoms and if there is no fever for three days. The person must seek medical advice if there is any difficulty in breathing, body temperature is above 38 degrees Celsius, has chest pain, seizures or discoloration of face or lips.The person requiring home isolation has to provide a signed undertaking and follow guidelines.