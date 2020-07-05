COVID-19: Karnataka imposes complete lockdown every Sunday till August 2

By ANI

BENGALURU: Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government has decided to impose complete lockdown every Sunday in the state till August 2.

However, essential activities will be permitted during the curfew. Marriages that were already fixed on Sundays would also be allowed under the new guidelines.

On Saturday, the state government had imposed a total lockdown under the areas of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). While the lockdown started from 8 pm last evening, it would continue till 5 am Monday morning, with only sale of essential items permitted.

Till now as many as 19,710 cases have been reported from Karnataka, out of which 8,805 patients have recovered. A total number of 293 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.