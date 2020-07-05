STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Private hospitals refuse to admit patient suffering from respiratory problem in Hassan

The hospitals allegedly refused to admit the patient citing lack of duty doctors at night.

Published: 05th July 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 08:10 PM

For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Private hospitals failed to treat a patient suffering from respiratory problems who was suspected to have COVID-19 in Hassan.  Four private hospitals allegedly failed to admit the 30-year-old woman late on Saturday night.

Keerhana of Yellamma Devi Extension in Koushika village in Hassan taluk was brought to Hassan in a private vehicle for treatment at 11.30 pm.

The management of Hemavathi hospital, Sanjivini hospital, Redfern Memorial hospital and Mani specialty hospitals in Hassan city allegedly refused to admit the patient citing lack of duty doctors at night.

The kin of the patient spent nearly two hours carrying the patient in the vehicle and finally admitted the
patient to the district hospital.   According to kin of the patient, the private hospitals have refused to admit the patient citing COVID-19 symptoms and directed them to the district hospital. The district authority should look into the matter and take action against private hospitals for refusing to admit the patients, said Kumar, a relative of the patient.

On the condition of anonymity one of the staff of a private hospital Hassan said that many hospital managements have taken a decision not to admit the patients suffering from respiratory problems including
fever, coughing and sneezing as the number of COVID-9 patients are increasing every day.

