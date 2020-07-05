STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka sees nearly 11k cases in 9 days; 42 deaths in 24 hrs

From June 25 to July 4, that is in a span of nine days, Karnataka recorded 10,989 Covid cases.

Police officers keep vigil outside a sealed KR Market in Bengaluru on Saturday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From June 25 to July 4, that is in a span of nine days, Karnataka recorded 10,989 Covid cases. On Saturday, the state again set another record with the highest number of cases at 1,839, and Bengaluru Urban too hit a high with 1,172 cases. The state crossed the 21,000-plus mark with 21,549 cases. The number of deaths too were the highest for a single day with 42, and the toll now is 335.

Among the 42 Covid deaths, 24 were from Bengaluru Urban alone and the health bulletin shows that the deaths were recorded between June 24 and July 3. Recording old deaths going back to June 24 only indicates that there are lapses in testing and a huge backlog of samples. For the fifth day in a row, Bengaluru Urban shows no travel history of patients and only states contacts are still being traced.Dakshina Kannada recorded four deaths, Bengaluru Rural one, Bidar six, Kalaburagi three and Hassan and Dharwad one each.

On Friday, Munish Moudgil, in charge of State Covid War Room, said that the state has a backlog of 30,000 samples. “That’s about 36 hours of test samples as we are conducting 18,000 tests per day. We are trying to reduce the backlog to less than 24 hours.”Dakshina Kannada recorded the second-highest of 75 positive cases, Ballari 73, Bidar 51, Dharwad 54, Raichur 41, Mysuru 38, Kalaburgi and Vijaypura 37 cases each, Mandya and Uttara Kannada 35 cases each and Shivamogga 31 cases. Haveri, Belgavi and Hassan saw 28, 27, and 25 cases respectively.

Udupi recorded 18 cases, while Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru 12 cases each. Bengaluru Rural and Kolar had 11 cases each. Davanagere, Chamrajanagar and Gadag had seven, five and four cases respectively. Koppal and Chikkamagaluru saw three cases each, Ramanagar two and Yadgir one case. The number of discharges on Friday was 439 and the total discharges were 9,244. 

