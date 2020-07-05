STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi hails Karnataka BJP for helping migrants

Party regards politics as a tool to serve people: PM

Published: 05th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with party leaders during the video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated BJP workers in Karnataka for their effort in helping people, especially those from other states who are working in Bengaluru and other places during the lockdown.During a video-conference to review the work done by the party state unit during the lockdown, the PM said that he got to know about the efforts put in by party cadres to help professionals from other states working in Bengaluru and also students from other parts of the country studying in Karnataka. “You helped people and took care of those from other states,” the PM said.

During the two-and-half-hour interaction with leaders from seven state units, including Karnataka, the PM said, “The BJP regards politics as a tool to serve people and bring in social transformation, rather than enjoy power. Millions of BJP workers across the country were involved in multi-dimensional services during the pandemic and supplemented the government’s efforts in its fight against Covid.” The efficiency and dimension of the services is unprecedented, he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Suresh Angadi, Deputy Chief Ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi, ministers R Ashok and Jagadish Shettar, MP Shobha Karandlaje, legislators and office-bearers were present. 

BJP MLC and General Secretary N Ravi Kumar, who apprised the PM and BJP national president J P Nadda about the activities taken up by the party workers in the state during the lockdown, said, “The PM appreciated Karnataka BJP for its remarkable performance in fighting Covid-19 along with the state government.” Explaining the work done by the party workers, he said that they distributed food pockets, ration kits, masks and also provided medicines to people and took a number of initiatives to create awareness about government’s programmes.

CM cancels meet with party city MPs, MLAs
Bengaluru: In a surprise development, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday called off a meeting with city BJP MLAs and MPs scheduled for Monday. It had been called in view of a sharp rise in Covid cases in Bengaluru. The CM’s office didn’t offer any reason for the cancellation.  Sources said that the CM personally called party city MPs and MLAs and informed them about the cancellation. 

