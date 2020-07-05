Police head constable at Karnataka's Kunigal station tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The first case of police personnel contracting the COVID-19 has been reported in the district after a police head constable at the Kunigal police station tested positive on Saturday.

Following the incident, the authorities have sealed the station and shifted the others to revenue department's Kandaya Bhavana premises on Sunday. The homes of the police sub-inspector, circle inspector and also the deputy superintendent of police are in the same building.

As many as 32 families put up in the residential quarters situated near the station have relocated themselves overnight, fearing the spread of coronavirus. As many as twenty primary and secondary contacts have been traced and quarantined, official sources informed.

"The PSI and the CPI have been told to home quarantine whereas twelve police personnel have been institutionally quarantined at Morarji Desai residential school", Tahsildar Vishwanath told The New indian Express.

The Kunigal town which is on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway-75 now has seven containment zones. The traders have now decided to do business between 7 a.m and 1 p.m. With 31 new corona cases reported on Sunday, the district's tally rose to 252.