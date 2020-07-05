Secretariat staff from sealed zones can work from home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government has permitted its employees who are working out of the Secretariat offices, including the Vidhana Soudha, to work from home if they are residing in containment zones. A circular issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms says that in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, there is a need to take precautionary measures.

Hence, employees working in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, MS Building and other Secretariat offices, who are residing in containment zones, can work from home. Only last week, the Vidhana Soudha and the Vikasa Soudha were shut for two days for sanitisation after some staffers tested positive for Covid-19.