Shivakumar on temple run

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar has been on a temple run especially to the mutts that stood by him during his bad times. On Saturday, he called on Sri Kari Vrishabha Deshikendra Swamiji of Kadasiddeshwara Mutt at Nonavinakere in Tiptur taluk. Interestingly, Swamiji had long ago predicted that Shivakumar is a CM material and will hold the post one day.Former external affairs minister S M Krishna also visited the mutt when he was the Maharashtra governor.