Two boys feared trapped in Mangaluru landslide, rescue operation underway

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two boys are feared trapped in a landslide that took place at Banglagudde near Gurupura on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on Sunday afternoon.

The landslide brought down at least two houses and has put many other families in the vicinity in danger. The authorities said the heavy rains, that lashed the region in the last few days, caused the landslide. Videos of the incident captured by the locals show the land slipping from the cliff bringing a house down along with it.

#Mangaluru Landslip at Gurupura-Kaikamba bringing down a house on Sunday at around 2 pm. Two children are suspected to be buried in the incident @XpressBengaluru @santwana99 @ramupatil_TNIE pic.twitter.com/zsptzTtld8 — vincent dsouza (@vinndz_TNIE) July 5, 2020

The two boys aged 16 and 10 years were said to be residents of the two houses that are reduced to rubble. Soon after the incident, the authorities evacuated people in the nearby houses and moved them to safer places.

Fire and emergency services have launched an operation to rescue the trapped boys. District minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh are monitoring the rescue operation.