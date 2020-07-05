STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Who you gonna call? SHE warriors at your service

The initiative was started on a pilot basis in the third week of May in Somanahalli, Rajankunte and Chikkaballapur panchayats.

Published: 05th July 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wondering where to call or whom to approach for sanitisation of commercial and residential spaces or even your vehicle? Then just call the SHE warriors.The Panchayat Raj department along with LabourNet, a social enterprise, has trained six women in three panchayats to sanitise and disinfect premises to become SHE (Sanitisation and Hygiene Entrepreneurs) warriors.

The initiative was started on a pilot basis in the third week of May in Somanahalli, Rajankunte and Chikkaballapur panchayats. Now, after tasting success, the department has decided to extend it to 200 panchayats by August 15. “It was started to make women, under the self-help group programme who lost jobs or were looking for employment, independent and capable to earn a living during the lockdown period. It has now become popular and will be stretched across the State. These SHE warriors are trained and well equipped to sanitise any type of place. They reach the area to be sanitised on a call and are thoroughly professional,” Panchayat Raj Commissioner Priyank Mary Francis told The New Sunday Express.

Two women working in each panchayat are chosen to become SHE warriors and they earn anything between Rs 500 and RS 700 a day. Apart from getting daily calls, they have also got monthly sanitisation contracts. The Common Health of Learning module of Vancouver has been adopted by LabourNet to train these women. A triparty agreement for the SHE warriors project in Karnataka to implement has been signed between the Panchayat Raj Department, the gram panchayats and LabourNet.

Gayathri Vasudevan, Co-founder, LabourNet, said they they are also working with the National Skill Development Corporation. “The idea is to have  sustainable development and make women capable rather that giving them grants. Apart from training, the women are given equipment like spray gun, tank and a mobile phone. They are trained to sanitise bus stops, autos, all type of vehicles, commercial and residential spaces of any size. A loan of Rs 10,000 was given by the state government to start with and it has worked well,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SHE warriors
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp