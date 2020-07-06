Cases against private hospitals refusing treatment of COVID-19 patients: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Strict legal action will be taken and criminal cases will be filed against private hospitals refusing treatment to Covid patients,” warned Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday. “Since testing is high, cases too have increased. Citizens need not panic, but should take all precautionary measures. We will release guidelines on home isolation soon,” he said.

Dr Sudhakar, who paid a surprise visit to Jayanagar General Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, spoke to patients outside the hospital not being attended to and took hospital staff to task. He said 400 ambulances will be deployed in Bengaluru. “Government-recommended patients at private hospitals will have insurance cover under Suvarna Arogya Suraksha. If private hospitals refuse admission, call 1912 helpline,” he said.