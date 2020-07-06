COVID-19: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa remains indoors to follow Sunday curfew norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is rare for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to remain indoors for a full 24 hours. Yet, that is what he did on the day of the Sunday curfew.

Yediyurappa was busy speaking to Dakshina Kannada district minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and the district authorities after a massive landslide in Banglegudda of Mullur village in Mangaluru taluk destroyed two houses following incessant rains for the past few days.

As information about the damage was pouring in, the CM was monitoring the rescue operations.

He was also keeping track of the COVID situation in the State till late in the evening. The CM was seen taking a walk emerging out of his house at a little past 7 am and again at about 5.30 pm in the garden. The CM’s house Kaveri and garden have been sanitized after six persons including a gardener tested positive during random tests over the past week.

Yediyurappa, a great walker, was seen pacing in his garden for a good length. In between, he was also following news updates on vernacular television channels. For a brief while, he was in the cowshed in Kaveri stroking the cow and two calves. The ‘Gir’ cow littered two calves just a couple of days ago.