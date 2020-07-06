STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa remains indoors to follow Sunday curfew norms

The CM was seen taking a walk emerging out of his house at a little past 7 am and again at about 5.30 pm in the garden.

Published: 06th July 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa spends time with two calves at his residence

CM B S Yediyurappa spends time with two calves at his residence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It is rare for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to remain indoors for a full 24 hours. Yet, that is what he did on the day of the Sunday curfew. 

Yediyurappa was busy speaking to Dakshina Kannada district minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and the district authorities after a massive landslide in Banglegudda of Mullur village in Mangaluru taluk destroyed two houses following incessant rains for the past few days.

As information about the damage was pouring in, the CM was monitoring the rescue operations. 

He was also keeping track of the COVID situation in the State till late in the evening. The CM was seen taking a walk emerging out of his house at a little past 7 am and again at about 5.30 pm in the garden. The CM’s house Kaveri and garden have been sanitized after six persons including a gardener tested positive during random tests over the past week.  

Yediyurappa, a great walker, was seen pacing in his garden for a good length. In between, he was also following news updates on vernacular television channels. For a brief while, he was in the cowshed in Kaveri stroking the cow and two calves. The ‘Gir’ cow littered two calves just a couple of days ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Sunday curfew Coronavirus curfew Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp