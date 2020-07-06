Medical Education Minister Sudhakar pays surprise visit to government hospitals on lockdown Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Jayanagar MLA and Congress leader Soumya Reddy took to Twitter to narrate her harrowing experience trying to get a critical patient admitted to a hospital, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday paid surprise visits to government hospitals in Jayanagar.

Barely hours after Reddy raised concerns, Dr Sudhakar took to his Twitter account to share information on the total number of beds reserved for Covid treatment and how many were available. During his visit to Jayanagar General hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, he interacted with patients in Covid wards, doctors in ICUs and other hospital staff. He also reviewed the quality of PPE kits and availability of equipment for Covid management.

Even as he lashed out at the staff for failing to respond to his queries, they briefed him about the challenges they face every day. With doctors and frontline workers, especially those deputed in ICUs, contracting the virus, the staff at two hospitals said that they were concerned about their safety and shortage of staff. The minister told them to rope in resident doctors and also postgraduate students.

“The visit means nothing unless I as an elected representative and citizens are not given information and timely help. Nobody has an idea of what to do when someone tests positive,” said Sowmya Reddy. No information on the review of hospitals was given to her after Dr Sudhakar’s visit, she added. While the government portal stated that only 27.1 per cent of beds dedicated to Covid are occupied, 4.87 per cent of ventilators being used and 19.72 of ICUs taken up, citizens have been raising concerns over being turned away by multiple hospitals citing lack of beds, ventilators, ICUs etc.