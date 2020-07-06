STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Medical Education Minister Sudhakar pays surprise visit to government hospitals on lockdown Sunday

Barely hours after Reddy raised concerns, Dr Sudhakar took to his Twitter account to share information on the total number of beds reserved for Covid treatment and how many were available.

Published: 06th July 2020 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar interacts with doctors at Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar interacts with doctors at Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after Jayanagar MLA and Congress leader Soumya Reddy took to Twitter to narrate her harrowing experience trying to get a critical patient admitted to a hospital, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday paid surprise visits to government hospitals in Jayanagar. 

Barely hours after Reddy raised concerns, Dr Sudhakar took to his Twitter account to share information on the total number of beds reserved for Covid treatment and how many were available. During his visit to Jayanagar General hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, he interacted with patients in Covid wards, doctors in ICUs and other hospital staff. He also reviewed the quality of PPE kits and availability of equipment for Covid management. 

Even as he lashed out at the staff for failing to respond to his queries, they briefed him about the challenges they face every day. With doctors and frontline workers, especially those deputed in ICUs, contracting the virus, the staff at two hospitals said that they were concerned about their safety and shortage of staff. The minister told them to rope in resident doctors and also postgraduate students. 

“The visit means nothing unless I as an elected representative and citizens are not given information and timely help. Nobody has an idea of what to do when someone tests positive,” said Sowmya Reddy. No information on the review of hospitals was given to her after Dr Sudhakar’s visit, she added. While the government portal stated that only 27.1 per cent of beds dedicated to Covid are occupied, 4.87 per cent of ventilators being used and 19.72 of ICUs taken up, citizens have been raising concerns over being turned away by multiple hospitals citing lack of beds, ventilators, ICUs etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudhakar surprise visit coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp