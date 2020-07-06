No contact, travel history in 69.8 per cent of coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Up to 69.8% (1,345 cases) of the record highest 1,925 Covid-positive cases recorded on Sunday have no contacts or travel history in Karnataka, while the total tally went up to 23,474 cases.

Bengaluru Urban had the largest chunk of 1,235 new positive patients.

Of them, only 19 were cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and Influenza Like Illness, while the remaining had no contact of travel history.

In all, 37 people died of Covid, taking the toll to 372 cases. Of them, 26 had comorbidites, with 23 reporting SARI/ILI symptoms. Bengaluru’s toll rose to 145 with 16 deaths on Sunday.

At least 135 cases were with ILI, 32 with SARI, 238 were primary contacts, 53 returnees from other states, 11 international travellers, and four were from containment zones.

Dakshina Kannada had the second highest number of 147 cases, Ballari had 90 cases, Vijayapura 51, Kalaburagi 49 and Udupi 45.