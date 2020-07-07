STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As COVID cases rise, villagers in Mysuru are being barred from heading to work 

Every day, thousands of people working in factories, hotels, brick kilns and doing other odd jobs come to Mysuru to earn a livelihood.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:16 PM

A village in Mysuru district sets up a barricade to prevent spread of Covid.

A village in Mysuru district sets up a barricade to prevent spread of Covid. | EXPRESS

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, most of the villages across Mysuru district have started imposing restrictions on workers heading to the city for work. These restrictions have put the jobs of many at risk.    

Every day, thousands of people working in factories, hotels, brick kilns and doing other odd jobs come to Mysuru to earn a livelihood. As they commute daily to the city, their fellow-villagers have begun to fear that they could end up bringing back the coronavirus. 

Such is the fear that village heads have appealed the workers to abide by the restrictions and stay safe.

Basavaraju, a worker in a commercial establishment in Mysuru, said it will take a few months for normalcy to be restored.

He said, "The decision will affect the livelihoods of several people and it will be very difficult to run the family. There will be a rise in unemployment and we will also be hit hard financially. Even if we risk it all and come to work, we can't stay in PGs with the money we earn. To retain our jobs, we are forced to work and left with no other option."  

Ramesh, a worker, said, "We were dependent on daily wages to run the family. If we can't work, it will be difficult, very difficult. I have shared a room in a low-budget lodge with known people to save money and I have continued to work."
 
Cheluva, a construction worker, also sounded depressed. 

"This is the worst scenario and it will be difficult to find workers. Some of the labourers who were coming from Mysuru taluk are not coming to work out of fear. Though we are offering Rs 50-Rs 100 extra in daily wages, they are not keen. This is delaying construction work," he said.

Lakshman Rao, a resident of Belikere, spoke of how those in his village "are collecting information about outsiders who come to the village. They have been asked to restrict their movements for a few days."

"Keeping a close watch on every household will help in keeping our village safe and in preventing the spread of the virus," he went on to say.

Life versus livelihood - it continues to be here and in many parts of the world.

