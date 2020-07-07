STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BL Santhosh berates Rahul Gandhi over Galwan issue

Touching on the economic challenges that the pandemic has thrown up, Santhosh said that there was hope in the rural sector, and pointed to the 28 per cent hike in demand for fertilizer.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for questioning the government on the Galwan issue, while delivering the valedictory speech marking the end of hundreds of virtual rallies across the State. Describing the Congress as a “morally bankrupt” party, Santhosh said via video conference from New Delhi, that Gandhi did not attend a single one of the 11 meetings held by the parliamentary standing committee on defence. “Congress has exhibited its insensitivity and irresponsibility on the Ladakh standoff,” said Santhosh.

Touching on the economic challenges that the pandemic has thrown up, Santhosh said that there was hope in the rural sector, and pointed to the 28 per cent hike in demand for fertilizer. This increase shows the rural economy is healthy, he said. The party feels extremely sad over the unfortunate deaths of hundreds of people due to the Covid infection, he said. He appreciated the B S Yediyurappa government, saying, “They have done an excellent job in this moment of crisis.”

He expressed confidence that the country will emerge out of the ‘corona crisis’ eventually, but utmost care on the part of the people was needed. BJP cadre will continue to persuade the people to follow safety rules by the government. Santhosh said “Swadeshi (Indian goods), Swabhasha (mother tongue), Swabhoosha (native dress)” are the three pre-requisites to make “Bharat Aatm Nirbhar” (Self-Reliant India) and called upon the party cadre to work ‘with missionary zeal’ towards this end.

“Modi has brought India to the focal point of the global scenario. We need to supplement the government’s efforts in making India self-reliant. The only way is to ‘be vocal on local’ and make Indian products attain global fame,” Santosh said. Several office-bearers, ministers, MPs and MLAs, and lakhs of party workers watched the event live-cast on thousands of screens across the state.

