Central team to meet BSY on Covid fight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of eight senior officers from the Central government will visit Bengaluru on Tuesday to collect information about the measures taken by the State government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the team will interact with senior officers in the state to discuss various measures taken in Karnataka and will also hold discussions with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at noon on Tuesday.

“They are visiting Karnataka and other states to study the measures they have taken to fight the pandemic and the team will give its report to the Central government,” sources said. The Central government had appreciated measures taken in the state, especially technology-driven measures for contact tracing, enforcing quarantine guidelines and ASHA workers’ contribution in the fight against the pandemic.