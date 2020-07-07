STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka shocking, says Minister Madhuswamy

As cases have also been reported from the rural areas across the district it's a community spread, the minister said

Published: 07th July 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy coming to address the press conference after paying tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of the latter's death anniversary in Tumakuru on Monday.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: District in-charge minister J C Madhuswamy here on Monday expressed shock as the situation to check the spread of COVID-19 virus has been going out of the control with the onset of the community spread. 

"We are worried not just about the spike in cases but to at the community spread. We struggled but could not help it and reached a situation wherein the check of the spread was going out of control. Efforts and co-operation from the public's side can only help it", he stated while briefing the press. 

As cases have also been reported from the rural areas across the district it's a community spread, he justified. 

"Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister

"People should come at the earliest for the treatment as soon as they suffer from the symptoms. Or else we might reach a helpless situation that results in the entire district getting panicked", he appealed. 

He clarified that if the patients get admitted to the hospital late the authorities cannot assure their lives. The patients who recover by testing negative should also quarantine themselves for some more time, he suggested. 

"As per the human rights act, we cannot keep such patients in the hospital. Moreover, we have no adequate facilities", he replied to a query. The designated hospital has 200 beds and 50 each created at nine other taluk level hospitals and 500 more can be created as the medical colleges had offered, he informed. It may be noted here that the district as on Monday has reported 268 cases including nine deaths, 65 recoveries, and 194 active cases under treatment.

Madhuswamy Karnataka covid community spread covid coronavirus
