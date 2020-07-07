STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cash relief to reach weavers

Karnataka has 54,786 registered handloom weavers involved in silk, cotton, wool looms and allied activities, who are eligible for the scheme.

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two months after the announcement of a welfare scheme for weavers on the lines of PM’s Kisan Samman Yojana, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday launched the direct benefit transfer for ‘Nekara Sammana Yojane’. The annual economic assistance scheme for handloom weavers was announced by the Chief Minister in May this year as part of the State’s Covid-19 economic relief package. In an event organised by the Handloom and Textiles Department, the CM launched the transfer of money to weavers’ bank accounts. 

Karnataka has 54,786 registered handloom weavers involved in silk, cotton, wool looms and allied activities, who are eligible for the scheme. In the first phase, 19,744 handloom weavers will be given Rs 2,000 as annual incentive via DBT. The government’s current estimates place costs of the scheme annually at Rs 10.96 crore. “Provisions are being made even for those weavers who are left out of the handloom census to register themselves for the scheme. So far, 40,634 handloom weavers have registered on the Seva Sindhu portal for the scheme, of which 37,314 applications have been verified and approved,” said Yediyurappa. 

Apart from the annual scheme, the state government had announced a one-time Rs 2,000 relief for employees of power looms in the State who were suffering due to Covid-19 lockdown. Out of the estimated 1.25 lakh workers of power looms in the State, money has been transferred to bank accounts of 8,897 applicants, a statement from the CMO said.

