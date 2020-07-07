STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt staff want work from home on alternate days

Attendance at govt offices already low

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of positive cases increasing every day, the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association is seeking ‘work from home’ option on alternate days.On Monday, Vidhana Soudha was sanitized again, for the second time within a week. Attendance at the government offices has dropped significantly after the employees were asked to take leave if they have any symptoms.In just one week’s time, Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha were shut/partially shut three times as one of the employees and police personnel deputed there tested positive.

Speaking to TNIE, Shadakshari, president, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, said that there are over 5 lakh employees in the State. “Many people visit government offices. The employees fear contracting the virus. There is panic especially at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, MS Building and other secretariat offices where large number of visitors come,” he said.

The association has written to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar urging the State Government to allow them to work from home on alternate days. “If 50 per cent of the staff work from home one day, remaining will do so next day. Thus, the number of people working in one place can be reduced without hampering the work. Now that we have adopted e-administration, we have e-files and people can work from home. There is similar mechanism in Tamil Nadu where only senior officials like the Under Secretary and above will go to office, while other cadre work on alternate days,’’ he said.

They are also proposing that staff aged 55 years and above be allowed to work from home. A senior official, who didn’t wish to be named, said that more precautions are taken at Vidhana Soudha, where visitors are tested and also timings are restricted. But in smaller offices at various zones in Bengaluru and also outside the city, there is no restriction of time, he said.

