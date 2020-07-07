STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legal action against private hospitals denying treatment: R Ashoka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Immediately after taking charge of his Covid-19 duties, assigned by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said criminal action will be taken against private hospitals which deny treatment to patients, and also against erring officials. Admitting that so far no action was taken against nine private hospitals, Ashoka said criminal proceedings will now be initiated. 

On June 30, the health and family welfare department had slapped show-cause notices on nine private hospitals: Fortis, Cunningham Road; Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Vasanth Nagar; Suguna Hospital, Rajajinagar; Manipal Hospitals; Brindavan Hospital, Chamarajpet; Rangadoran Hospital, Chamarajpet; Vikram Hospital; Sakra Hospital and Bowring Hospital. 

“Two Covid care hospitals, one each in north and south Bengaluru, especially for pregnant women, will come up. Also, 250 ambulances and at least one Tempo Traveller for each ward will be kept aside,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting with Mayor M Goutham Kumar, Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and 70 ward corporators on Monday. “I am vice-chairman of the Disaster Management Authority and anybody found violating norms, will not be spared under the Disaster Management Act. Sufficient warnings have been given. Now criminal action will be taken,” he said.

He added that if patients independently go to hospitals, stating they are Covid-19 positive, they will not be admitted. Patients will be informed if they are positive and citizens must cooperate and stay at home. An ambulance will pick them up. Corporators, health workers and joint commissioners must take the lead here, and create awareness. He also directed corporators to print pamphlets and distribute them to all citizens in their wards with mobile numbers of corporators, joint commissioners, health officials, health workers and even ambulance drivers. 

Ashoka also said that as all wards have containment zones, Rs 20 lakh and an additional Rs 10 lakh has been given to each ward to ensure that all facilities are available in these sealed areas. Corporators must ensure ambulances, mobile dialysis vehicles, medicines and food are made available to citizens and patients. 

