Toddler, pregnant woman among 24 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka's Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Close on the heels of district minister JC Madhuswamy hinting at the onset of community transmission of COVID-19, Karnataka's Tumakuru district reported the death of a 55-year-old rural woman due to the virus and 24 new cases on Tuesday. The deceased was a chronic diabetic and admitted to the hospital only on Monday.

The death toll rose to ten with 292 cases reported so far including 215 active cases and 67 recoveries. The Pavagada taluk alone registered 14 cases including that of a one-year-old baby boy, another pregnant woman, and a sixty-five-year-old man. These have been shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital here.

The asymptomatic patients include three girls aged seven, eight, and eleven years, a seven-year-old boy and two teenagers aged 17 and 18, a twenty-one-year-old woman being shifted to the COVID-19 Care Centre established in Pavagada.

A seventy-year-old man in a containment zone in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk also tested positive. "We are prepared to face the situation as over 1,500 beds have been done with including 200 at the designated hospital with high flow oxygen facilities," informed deputy commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the shifting of the asymptomatic cases to the COVID-19 Care Centre has started with seven such patients accommodated at the Centre set up at Sports Complex at the truck terminal.