STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Toddler, pregnant woman among 24 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Deputy commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar said that about 1,022 beds have been created in COVID-19 Care Centres and 200 at the designated hospital with a high flow oxygen facility.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker holds a vial after testing for coronavirus disease in New Delhi

A healthcare worker holds a vial after testing for coronavirus disease in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Close on the heels of district minister JC Madhuswamy hinting at the onset of community transmission of COVID-19, Karnataka's Tumakuru district reported the death of a 55-year-old rural woman due to the virus and 24 new cases on Tuesday. The deceased was a chronic diabetic and admitted to the hospital only on Monday.

The death toll rose to ten with 292 cases reported so far including 215 active cases and 67 recoveries. The Pavagada taluk alone registered 14 cases including that of a one-year-old baby boy, another pregnant woman, and a sixty-five-year-old man. These have been shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital here.

The asymptomatic patients include three girls aged seven, eight, and eleven years, a seven-year-old boy and two teenagers aged 17 and 18, a twenty-one-year-old woman being shifted to the COVID-19 Care Centre established in Pavagada.

A seventy-year-old man in a containment zone in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk also tested positive. "We are prepared to face the situation as over 1,500 beds have been done with including 200 at the designated hospital with high flow oxygen facilities," informed deputy commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the shifting of the asymptomatic cases to the COVID-19 Care Centre has started with seven such patients accommodated at the Centre set up at Sports Complex at the truck terminal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Tumakuru district Tumakuru COVID cases JC Madhuswamy Dr K Rakesh Kumar
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp