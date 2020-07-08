Combating Covid top on Cabinet agenda on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Karnataka breached the 25,000-mark in Covid-19 cases, concerns have been raised regarding the state’s strategies to combat the deadly pandemic. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been stressing at every meeting that the State needs to ensure that the fight against Covid gets more effective. The state Cabinet will meet on Thursday, with the fight against Covid being top priority. While the government said it will not impose another lockdown, there are many within the administration who are seeking more stringent measures. A number of MLAs have voiced concern about inter-district movement.

With a surge in cases, the government is looking for more space to accommodate patients. After Bangalore International Exhibition Centre was converted into a Covid care unit, there have been suggestions that more such mega facilities be put up to house patients. Dr Sudarshan Ballal and other experts have also predicted a huge spike in numbers through the monsoon months of July and August, which will throw up more challenges before the government.

With Covid cases increasing, the BBMP commissioner on Tuesday announced that entry to the head office has been restricted from July 9 to 25. People have to take a prior appointment through email contactusbbmp@gmail.com or WhatsApp at 9480685700 before they enter the building.