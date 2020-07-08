STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Contract doctors’ services to be regularised soon

 The government will take up the issue of the regularisation of services of 507 contract doctors during the next Cabinet meeting, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will take up the issue of the regularisation of services of 507 contract doctors during the next Cabinet meeting, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday. Salaries of the doctors on contract were recently raised to Rs 60,000 from Rs 45,000 after they threatened to quit. The doctors, who met Sriramulu to submit their resignations, agreed to resume work after the minister assured them on Tuesday that the issue had been discussed with the CM and that it would be taken up at the next Cabinet meeting.

“In 2008-09, in my previous stint as health minister, I had made 1,944 contract doctors jobs permanent. Today the chief minister has agreed to make the jobs of 507 doctors permanent. The doctors have agreed to resume duties,” Sriramulu said. The minister appealed to Asha workers not to go on strike and promised to look into their demands. Asha workers, who are on the frontlines of the fight against Covid- 19, have threatened to boycott work as their demands have not been met by the government.

They are demanding a monthly wage of Rs 12,000, including the honorarium they currently receive and incentives. “Asha and anganwadi workers have been doing an excellent job as corona warriors. I thank them for their services and request them not to protest. I assure them I will discuss their issues with the CM. They should not go on strike, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp