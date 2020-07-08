STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dosas, fish, flowers: Sex workers look to other means of livelihood amid COVID-19 pandemic

"It is unfortunate that others in the unorganised sector are receiving a one-time compensation of Rs 5,000 but we are not part of it," said Nisha Gulur of the Karnataka Sex Workers Union

Ration being distributed to sex workers.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has most definitely brought hardships to the unorganised sector in Karnataka -- and that includes sex workers. With no help from the state government, sex workers are now looking at other means of sustaining themselves.

Rajesh Srinivas, executive director of Sangama, an NGO which works closely with sex workers, said most of them have become street vendors.

"Some of them have started roadside hotels like selling dosa. In coastal areas, they have gone back to selling fish. In cities, they are struggling since there are not many options apart from flower and vegetable selling. Those with smartphones have shifted to online sex work. But there is a breach of privacy," he told The New Indian Express.

Around 5,700 transgenders and sex workers in the state received ration kits in May while 3,700 received them in April.

Nisha Gulur of the Karnataka Sex Workers Union, said the union is now looking at other means of livelihood. "It is unfortunate that others in the unorganised sector are receiving a one-time compensation of Rs 5,000 but we are not part of it. We have to pay the house rent and school fees for the children," she said.

Geetha M, secretary of Sadhana Mahila Sangha, which closely works with sex workers in Bengaluru, said, "They don't have many options with their skills. And it is not easy as people look down on them and question their background. They have to keep their privacy intact.” The organisation is now providing rations to sex workers in the city.  

Several NGOs including Sangama are planning to bring out a report which will assess the ground realities of sex workers and transgenders and look at other options through which they can sustain themselves, said Rajesh.

