Karnataka excise revenue sees a steep fall

BALA CHAUHAN By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major setback to the State economy, the Excise revenue has registered over 33 per cent negative growth between April and June this year in comparison to the corresponding period last year. Official figures show revenue collected by the Excise Department in the first quarter of this financial year (2020-‘21) is Rs 3,846.76 crore as against `5,760.14 crore for the same period in 2019-’20, marking a fall of Rs 1,913.38 crore this year as compared to last year.

“There is a -33.22 per cent negative growth between April and June. In April there was no revenue generation because of the complete lockdown. The government had incurred a loss of approximately Rs 2,300 crore due to the closure of liquor stores between March 23 and May 4 during Lockdown-1,” said an official source. The sale of Indian Made Liquor (IML) has also nosedived by 33.88 per cent in Karnataka as compared to last year in the last three months.

The IML sales in the first quarter this year were 100.76 lakh cases as against 152.38 lakh cases last year. One case contains 8.64 litres of liquor. Retail liquor stores (CL2) and MSIL stores were allowed to open from May 4. But on May 7, the government increased the Additional Excise Duty (AED) on all the 18 slabs of IML — from 17 per cent to 21 and 25 per cent over and above the 6 per cent AED, which was increased with effect from April 1.

The unprecedented increase in liquor prices was to help generate an additional revenue of Rs 2,500 crore in the current fiscal but it hit the sale and consumption of IML “considerably,” said an Excise licensee. Speaking on condition of anonymity, senior excise officers said their revenue collection in the first quarter of this year may be better than other departments such as Commercial Taxes, Stamps and Registration, which are the major contributors to the State exchequer. State Excise is the second biggest revenue generator for the government