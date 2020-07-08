Karnataka HC notice on insurance for elderly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State and Central governments, General Insurance Corporation of India and Insurance Re g u l atory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) in a public interest litigation plea seeking relief for senior citizens. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna was hearing a PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation, which sought directions to the respondents not to discriminate against senior citizens purchasing health insurance policies. The PIL said senior citizens are either denied government- sponsored medical facilities or charged higher premiums than specified by the IRDA for health insurance.