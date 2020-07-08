STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who lost hand to Veerappan’s bullet seeks govt aid for survival

His wife Fathima Bi, who suffers from diabetes, has also appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to extend monetary support to her family.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS

By KSHIVA KUMAR
Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru A 65-year-old man who lost his hand to forest brigand Veerappan’s bullet and tipped off cops during the anti-Veerappan operations, is now struggling for two square meals a day and medical needs. Gaffar, a native of Punajanur near BR Hills, was shot by Veerappan on August 9, 1996 in his village. Two people who introduced themselves as Tamil Nadu police, stood outside the house of his acquaintance. They asked him to sit on the verandah and wait for him. “Suddenly, Veerappan appeared from the dark, and opened fire with his SLR gun. One of the bullets pierced my shoulder and fingers. I fell without raising an alarm (which would hint that I was alive).

As the gang disappeared, I was rushed to KR Hospital where my hand was amputated,” he recalled. The government settled his hospital bills. Gaffar started a small business to feed his family. Now he faces poverty and his health doesn’t permit him to do much, or reach out to officials for help. “I would not have appealed for aid if I had both my hands. All these years, I led an honest life. Now, I neither have money nor health. I want the government to help me and my family.

How can we survive with Rs 1,200 pension and a free bus pass?” he asked. When the government rewarded babus for eliminating Veerappan with cash rewards, it did not bother to extend the same to those who suffered disabilities due to Veerappan’s atrocities, he said. “I borrowed Rs 25,000 for my cardiac treatment as I could not avail treatment in a hospital in Mysuru due to Covid and restrictions on movement,” he said.

His wife Fathima Bi, who suffers from diabetes, has also appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to extend monetary support to her family. “Many people have got help from the government but we have been left out as we live in a remote village. I would be thankful if my son is given a temporary job in a government office,” she said. “Poverty has stopped us from looking for an alliance for our daughter,” she said, tears welling up in her eyes.

