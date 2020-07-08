Panel okays digi-classes, lays out guidelines

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Expert Committee on Technology-Enabled Education on Tuesday submitted guidelines for holding online classes for schoolchildren during the Covid-19 pandemic for technology-enabled education and beyond. The report, submitted to the State Government by committee chairman Prof MK Sridhar, recommends a host of solutions for classes from pre-primary to Class 10.

Up to Class 2, classes will be purely interactive — including play, story-telling, rhymes, etc. The presence of a parent/adult supervisor or their consent is mandatory. Children aged 3-6 years (pre-primary) will have only 30-minute screen time per session, with a maximum of one session a day for three days a week, while students of Classes 1-2 will have 30 minutes screen time per session with a maximum two sessions a day for three days a week, the committee has recommended.

For Classes 3-5, 30 minutes screen time per session, with a maximum two sessions a day for five days a week has been recommended, while Classes 6-8 will have 30-45 minutes screen time per session with a maximum of three session a day for five days a week, preferably interactive. Classes 9-10 can have 30-45 minutes screen time per session with a maximum of four sessions a day for five days a week, with 75% content on the curriculum and the remainder general topics.

For higher primary and high school children, parental presence may not be required. The committee said that if a child is unable to access technology, the school should ensure key learning objectives of that session/module is accessible to the child.