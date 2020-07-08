STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

People cross Covid rekha, say netas

Politicians anxious as they are greeted with handshakes, garlands, shawls

Published: 08th July 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa meeting members of the public at Dhavalagiri his residence in Bengaluru | EXPRESS

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Tuesday, a number of cabinet ministers, politicians and officials drove into hospitals for a Covid check. Not surprising, with the infection raging through the State, and politicians being a high-risk category – they meet people every day and more often than not, are forced to pump flesh. Neither can they work from home. Mangalore City North MLA Dr Bharat Shetty, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, former MLC Puttanna, Kunigal MLA Dr HD Ranganath, MLC MK Pranesh, former MLA HC Balakrishna, and Congress veteran Janardhan Poojary have tested positive, sparking anxiety and concern among politicians.

They are now questioning if the rules of engagement need to change. Sumalatha told TNIE that the public doesn’t adhere to social distancing norms. People take selfies, offer shawls and garlands, and it is difficult to explain the need for social distancing and hand hygiene to everyone, she said. On any given day, a politician has dozens of visitors, usually armed with garlands and Mysore Peta, flowers, fruits, prasadam, theertha and other gifts.

Marriages, housewarming, naming ceremonies are an everyday affair. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a driver in the legislature secretariat tested positive. Many legislative sub-committees have put off their meetings by a month because of Covid. BJP General sceretary and MLC Ravi Kumar said that politicians often have to tell people not to get garlands and shawls, but few stick to the norms of social distancing. Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah seconded this, saying that he was attending to works in his constituency and found it difficult to tell visitors to ensure social distancing.

Sometimes there is only one security person, and he has a tough time, he said. Congress leader B L Shankar said that clearly, things must change. “Politicians need to change from being people pleasers to those who will deliver on the work front,’’ he said. Congress MLA and former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao’s personal security and assistants tested positive, while he and his wife Tabu Rao tested negative. There are several officers in the middle and lower rungs who have tested positive across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp