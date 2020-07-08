STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private school teachers: We will boycott SSLC evaluation

Demand unpaid salaries, special package and release of RTE funds

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Private Schools Administrative Board and Teachers Forum, Karnataka, has threatened to boycott the evaluation of SSLC answer scripts if the government doesn’t announce a special economic package to teachers of private schools.Ranganatha, president of the forum, said the teachers have travelled even up to 700km partaking in the Covid-related census of the government. “They are asked to go to containment zones, have been instrumental in the success of the examination, and have been asked to also attend evaluation during the peak of the pandemic,” he said.

He said that 50% of the schools have fees pending from the previous year and that teachers have not been paid for three months. “The government needs to intervene and provide a relief package to private school teachers,” he added.S Suresh, forum member, said the government needs to release RTE money and 
salvage schools. 

Another member said not just a package, but the government should instil confidence that they are with us, and fix school fees (for students).The forum members wrote to CM B S Yediyurappa, slamming the government for using services of private school teachers without any payment or health scheme and are turning a blind eye to their appeals.

I PUC supplementary exams to be held at  home centres
Keeping in mind the safety of students, the department of pre-university education has decided to conduct supplementary exams for I PUC students at respective institutions. Stating this on Tuesday, the department added that colleges will be allowed to make their own schedule for the exams. However, the exams need be conducted between July 16-27. The department has fixed a fee structure of `101 per paper, `201 for two papers and `302 for three or more subjects, which must be paid before July 14. In case students fail to meet the deadline, they can pay on the day of the exam.

Colleges can recover the costs incurred on question and answer sheets from the money collected as exam fee. Colleges have been told to convey the exam schedule to students. College lectures are told to set  question papers of their respective subjects. No two colleges can have the same set of questions. Lecturers must evaluate answer scripts on the day of the exam. Results are to be published on July 30 at 11am. Lecturers are supposed to personally convey the result to students and colleges are not supposed to display the results, the department said.

‘97% students want exams cancelled’ 
Bengaluru: The alumni of Sathya Sai Institutions met DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday to submit the results of an online survey of 1,800 respondents from all districts of the state. The survey of first and second year degree college students found that 97% wanted their final exams, to be held online, cancelled. Around 38% students said their university will be conducting exams online and 8% said they did not have online classes.

