Symptomatic Covid cases rise sharply in Karnataka

Ranjani Madhavan

BENGALURU: In the seven days between June 29 and July 5, of all the Covid-19 positive cases tested, the ratio of symptomatic patients has increased to 34.5 per cent, while the asymptomatic cases, which were 96% in the first week of June, have reduced to 65.5 per cent, as per state Covid war room data. During this period, 10,824 cases were reported.A look at the district-wise symptomatic and asymptomatic cases as on July 6 shows some having more symptomatic patients than asymptomatic ones. These include Raichur with 91.7% symptomatic cases, Vijayapura with 67.3%, Dharwad with 60.5%, Koppal with 60% and Mysuru with 54.7%.

This trend is both an advantage and disadvantage, say experts. “If we look at the pattern of cases this month, there are more patients who have symptoms like headache, body-ache, throat discomfort, loss of taste and smell. These are red flags and alert us. The patients themselves go for check-up and swab test early, thereby getting quarantined sooner,” said Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is the nodal officer for Covid-19 testing in the state.

‘Cold weather leading to infections’

However , Dr C Nagaraj, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, said colder weather results in a two-to three-fold increase in the spread of any viral infection. Earlier, people took over-thecounter medication, including antibiotics, for viral infections. But now they are being tracked by hospitals, fever clinics and pharmacies and are not allowed to self-medicate. “We are receiving more patients with SARI and ILI, especially those who come when they need ventilators. Colder weather leads to an increase in upper respiratory infections owing to spread of Covid-19, wherein people report runny nose, headache, sore throat and body ache. They are now subject to investigation in the light of the pandemic,” Dr Nagaraj explained.