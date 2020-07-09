Didn’t expect this sudden surge in numbers: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government that had managed the situation well during the lockdown had not anticipated a sudden surge in Covid-19 positive cases during the first week of July. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that they had not expected the increase in numbers to this extent in the first week of July. But, he said, the government has made all arrangements to fight the pandemic.“After lockdown restrictions were eased, we had expected the numbers to increase. But we did not expect it to reach 25,000 in July first week,” he said, adding that they had anticipated this mark by July-end or in August first week. On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 2,062 new cases, taking the total to 28,877.

After attending an emergency meeting called by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to review measures taken by the government, Dr Sudakar told the media that they discussed suggestions made by the Central team. The meeting also discussed increasing test numbers, ambulance services and also measures needed to be taken in containment zones to prevent the virus spread.

The CM instructed officials to add 100 more ambulances in Bengaluru, taking the total to 500. Asymptomatic patients can be taken to Covid Care Centres or hospitals in any other vehicles and the government has made arrangements for that, Dr Sudhakar said.Over the next two days, all the data on patients and ambulances will be fed into the dashboard of Covid war room. Once a person is tested positive, he/she will get a call from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike war room, which will also coordinate with ambulances and Covid Care Centres or hospitals for the patient to be admitted, he said.

The minister said the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) will be used as Covid Care Centre with 10,000 beds. “Even if we take one doctor for every 100 patients, we need a number of doctors and other staff at the centre and we are working on making these arrangements,” he said. Currently, around 200 people are being admitted to CCCs and an equal number of people are being discharged after treatment, he said.

CM to visit BIEC

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit Bangalore International Exhibition Centre at 4 pm on on Thursday to review Covid-related arrangements.