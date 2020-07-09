STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Didn’t expect this sudden surge in numbers: Sudhakar

‘Anticipated 25K-mark by July-end or Aug first week, but all facilities made’,DyCM Ashwath Narayan says ICUs to be set up at Covid Care Centres

Published: 09th July 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar inspects Broadway Hospital in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, which will soon be turned into a designated Covid hospital | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government that had managed the situation well during the lockdown had not anticipated a sudden surge in Covid-19 positive cases during the first week of July. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that they had not expected the increase in numbers to this extent in the first week of July. But, he said, the government has made all arrangements to fight the pandemic.“After lockdown restrictions were eased, we had expected the numbers to increase. But we did not expect it to reach 25,000 in July first week,” he said, adding that they had anticipated this mark by July-end or in August first week. On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 2,062 new cases, taking the total to 28,877.

After attending an emergency meeting called by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to review measures taken by the government, Dr Sudakar told the media that they discussed suggestions made by the Central team. The meeting also discussed increasing test numbers, ambulance services and also measures needed to be taken in containment zones to prevent the virus spread.

The CM instructed officials to add 100 more ambulances in Bengaluru, taking the total to 500. Asymptomatic patients can be taken to Covid Care Centres or hospitals in any other vehicles and the government has made arrangements for that, Dr Sudhakar said.Over the next two days, all the data on patients and ambulances will be fed into the dashboard of Covid war room. Once a person is tested positive, he/she will get a call from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike war room, which will also coordinate with ambulances and Covid Care Centres or hospitals for the patient to be admitted, he said.

The minister said the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) will be used as Covid Care Centre with 10,000 beds. “Even if we take one doctor for every 100 patients, we need a number of doctors and other staff at the centre and we are working on making these arrangements,” he said. Currently, around 200 people are being admitted to CCCs and an equal number of people are being discharged after treatment, he said.

CM to visit BIEC
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit Bangalore International Exhibition Centre at 4 pm on on Thursday to review Covid-related arrangements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dr K Sudhakar
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp