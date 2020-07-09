Karnataka reports over 2,000 Covid cases in a day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka set a new record by registering 2,062 Covid-19 positive cases in a single day, the highest in the past four months since the onset of the pandemic. Bengaluru Urban recorded 1,148 cases. The State even recorded the highest Covid deaths at 54, of which, 22 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The total tally of cases in the State is 28,877 while total deaths is 470.However, on the brighter side, the State saw the highest number of single day discharges at 778, taking the total discharge count to 11,876.

Of the 54 deaths in the State, 27 were cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), 11 cases of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and contact tracing being done, and one case of contact of previous patient. The 22 deaths from Bengaluru Urban had 10 cases of SARI, eight of ILI, including a 14-year-old boy. Five cases had contact tracing under progress.

While two deaths are from Raichuru, four from Ballari, three from Hassan, two from Tumakuru and Chikkabalapura, seven are from Dharwad, and two each from Vijayapura, Mysuru and Ramanagara and one each from Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Rural and Chikkamagaluru.

Bengaluru Urban, which recorded 1,148 cases, has all under contact tracing.