Karnataka slipping on Covid recovery rate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gradually declining Covid-19 recovery rate and an increasing positivity rate in Karnataka could be indicators of how the State Government is up against a rather tough fight on managing the dreaded disease. Karnataka, which on Wednesday recorded its highest singleday spike in cases at 2,062, has spiralled up to the seventh spot among states with the highest number of cases. Also, its recovery rate is the worst among the top states which have higher number of positive cases.

With a total of 28,877 Covid- 19 positive cases so far, Karnataka has a recovery rate of just 41.12 percent, while the dubious topper, Maharashtra, with 2,23,724 cases, has a far better recovery rate of 54.60 per cent. The all-India recovery rate is at 61.64 per cent. The state has been showing a high growth rate in cases, especially since June 27, ranging from 10.62 per cent on June 28, when 1,267 cases were added in a single day, to 5.91 per cent on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the growth rate in Covid- 19 cases in the state was 7.68 per cent with the addition of 2,062 cases.

Cases on the rise, but mortality rate in Karnataka remains low at 1.62 per cent

Official figures show that Delhi (at No. 3 with 1,02,831 cases) has a recovery rate of 72.17 per cent, Gujarat (with 38,419 cases) 71.09 per cent, Uttar Pradesh (31,156 cases) 65.25 per cent, Tamil Nadu (at #2 with 1,22,350 cases) 59.96 per cent, and Telangana (with 27,612 cases) 58.98 per cent.

Karnataka’s recovery rate has been steadily sliding from July 5 (41.94 per cent) to 41.12 percent on Wednesday (July 8), while the positivity rate has increased from 3.32 per cent on July 5 to 3.80 percent on Wednesday.

However, the state has been able to keep its mortality rate low at just 1.62 per cent as against Gujarat (5.19 per cent), Maharashtra (4.2 per cent), Delhi (3.07 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (2.71 per cent), with only Telangana (1.13 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (1.37 per cent) faring better on this front.To gauge how fast the state slipped out of a comfortable position in the initial days of the pandemic, it took Karnataka 65 days from March 8 (when the first Covid-19 case was reported in the state) to reach the 1,000-mark on May 12. And, in less than two months, Karnataka has recorded 28,877 positive cases, of which 11,876 have been discharged while 470 have died, leaving 16,527 active cases currently under treatment.

