STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka slipping on Covid recovery rate

Also, its recovery rate is the worst among the top states which have higher number of positive cases.

Published: 09th July 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

With Covid-19 cases spiking, shopkeepers on Ullal Main Road have voluntarily downed their shutters in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gradually declining Covid-19 recovery rate and an increasing positivity rate in Karnataka could be indicators of how the State Government is up against a rather tough fight on managing the dreaded disease. Karnataka, which on Wednesday recorded its highest singleday spike in cases at 2,062, has spiralled up to the seventh spot among states with the highest number of cases. Also, its recovery rate is the worst among the top states which have higher number of positive cases.

With a total of 28,877 Covid- 19 positive cases so far, Karnataka has a recovery rate of just 41.12 percent, while the dubious topper, Maharashtra, with 2,23,724 cases, has a far better recovery rate of 54.60 per cent. The all-India recovery rate is at 61.64 per cent. The state has been showing a high growth rate in cases, especially since June 27, ranging from 10.62 per cent on June 28, when 1,267 cases were added in a single day, to 5.91 per cent on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the growth rate in Covid- 19 cases in the state was 7.68 per cent with the addition of 2,062 cases.

Cases on the rise, but mortality rate in Karnataka remains low at 1.62 per cent

Official figures show that Delhi (at No. 3 with 1,02,831 cases) has a recovery rate of 72.17 per cent, Gujarat (with 38,419 cases) 71.09 per cent, Uttar Pradesh (31,156 cases) 65.25 per cent, Tamil Nadu (at #2 with 1,22,350 cases) 59.96 per cent, and Telangana (with 27,612 cases) 58.98 per cent. 
Karnataka’s recovery rate has been steadily sliding from July 5 (41.94 per cent) to 41.12 percent on Wednesday (July 8), while the positivity rate has increased from 3.32 per cent on July 5 to 3.80 percent on Wednesday. 

However, the state has been able to keep its mortality rate low at just 1.62 per cent as against Gujarat (5.19 per cent), Maharashtra (4.2 per cent), Delhi (3.07 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (2.71 per cent), with only Telangana (1.13 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (1.37 per cent) faring better on this front.To gauge how fast the state slipped out of a comfortable position in the initial days of the pandemic, it took Karnataka 65 days from March 8 (when the first Covid-19 case was reported in the state) to reach the 1,000-mark on May 12. And, in less than two months, Karnataka has recorded 28,877 positive cases, of which 11,876 have been discharged while 470 have died, leaving 16,527 active cases currently under treatment.

As cases soar, Karnataka dials RMPs to fight virus In a bid to fight the rapid spike in Covid cases, the government has sought the services of medical professionals registered with the Karnataka Medical Council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Covid-19 recovery rate
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp