Need beds, hospitals for SARI: Doctors

Ranjani Madhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just Covid-19 patients who are suffering because of lack of beds. Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patients, who have not done their Covid test or are waiting for their results, too are not being admitted in private or government hospitals for want of test reports. “We got a patient who was breathless for two days and went to 12 hospitals looking for a bed. He was shunted from one place to another as hospitals insisted on a Covid test. He was pronounced dead in the ambulance by us. We tested him later and it came positive,” said a private hospital doctor.

“Isolation beds should be reserved for SARI patients, while they wait for their Covid reports,” he said, adding, “The government seems to think that they don’t have any responsibility towards these patients as they are not tested. Hospitals are using this to avoid taking in SARI patients.

Echoing the same opinion, Dr C Nagaraj, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, said, “SARI patients, being referred by private hospitals, don’t know where to go. It takes two to three days to get a Covid test result and patients get frustrated running around for beds. Private hospitals do not admit them unless they have a positive report, and they end up coming to government hospitals that are running out of space. We have to identify a separate hospital for such cases.”

Dr B R Venkateshaiah, Medical Superintendent, KC General Hospital, said, “We have allocated 100 of 360 beds for corona patients and 260 for SARI, ILI cases. Of them, 250 are already full. Private hospitals should start admitting SARI cases to ease the burden on government hospitals.”