STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Need beds, hospitals for SARI: Doctors

It is not just Covid-19 patients who are suffering because of lack of beds.

Published: 09th July 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just Covid-19 patients who are suffering because of lack of beds. Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patients, who have not done their Covid test or are waiting for their results, too are not being admitted in private or government hospitals for want of test reports. “We got a patient who was breathless for two days and went to 12 hospitals looking for a bed. He was shunted from one place to another as hospitals insisted on a Covid test. He was pronounced dead in the ambulance by us. We tested him later and it came positive,” said a private hospital doctor.

“Isolation beds should be reserved for SARI patients, while they wait for their Covid reports,” he said, adding, “The government seems to think that they don’t have any responsibility towards these patients as they are not tested. Hospitals are using this to avoid taking in SARI patients.

Echoing the same opinion, Dr C Nagaraj, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, said, “SARI patients, being referred by private hospitals, don’t know where to go. It takes two to three days to get a Covid test result and patients get frustrated running around for beds. Private hospitals do not admit them unless they have a positive report, and they end up coming to government hospitals that are running out of space. We have to identify a separate hospital for such cases.”

Dr B R Venkateshaiah, Medical Superintendent, KC General Hospital, said, “We have allocated 100 of 360 beds for corona patients and 260 for SARI, ILI cases. Of them, 250 are already full. Private hospitals should start admitting SARI cases to ease the burden on government hospitals.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp