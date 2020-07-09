PU lecturers to govt: Frame transfer rules

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pre-University lecturers, who are waiting for guidelines on transfers, allege that the department is using unscientific methods to execute the process. Senior lecturers seeking transfers said they have been compelled to teach in the same institutions for the last 20-25 years. A male lecturer, who has been working in Mysuru for the last 14 years and seeking a transfer within the district, said he has made six attempts, but has reached only the counselling stage.

“The department should increase the percentage of transfers from 5,” he said. “We are waiting for the department to call for objections to submit our proposals on the transfer policy,” said Ninge Gowda AH, president, Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association. “Every year, some unforeseen circumstances emerge and rectification of guidelines is not given importance.

Ideally, the process should start in May, so that it can be completed in time. But every year, it is delayed till August and teachers have to relocate in the middle of the academic year. This not only disrupts the teaching schedule of students but also the children of the teachers,” Gowda said.