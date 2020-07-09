STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah seeks govt papers on Covid cost

Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said he will look into the books related to Covid-19 expenditure incurred by the state government.

Published: 09th July 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said he will look into the books related to Covid-19 expenditure incurred by the state government.A government that believes in transparency should send the papers on Covid expenses through officials, he said, and added, “I will personally look into the expenses.”The former CM said senior BJP leader and former minister Murugesh Nirani seems to have all evidence about the alleged irregularities and the government must collect details from him.

“Your ex minister Murugesh Nirani seems to have all the evidence…. Collect it from him. P.S.: MoM of Public Accounts Committee,” he tweeted, tagging minutes of the public accounts committee meeting. In the note, which Siddaramaiah claimed to be the minutes of the meeting, Nirani stated that while he was coming from Vijayapura, an official had mentioned to him that he had a pen drive with all details of purchases but he could not download the details. Nirani was not available for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp