Siddaramaiah seeks govt papers on Covid cost

By Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said he will look into the books related to Covid-19 expenditure incurred by the state government.A government that believes in transparency should send the papers on Covid expenses through officials, he said, and added, “I will personally look into the expenses.”The former CM said senior BJP leader and former minister Murugesh Nirani seems to have all evidence about the alleged irregularities and the government must collect details from him.

“Your ex minister Murugesh Nirani seems to have all the evidence…. Collect it from him. P.S.: MoM of Public Accounts Committee,” he tweeted, tagging minutes of the public accounts committee meeting. In the note, which Siddaramaiah claimed to be the minutes of the meeting, Nirani stated that while he was coming from Vijayapura, an official had mentioned to him that he had a pen drive with all details of purchases but he could not download the details. Nirani was not available for comment.