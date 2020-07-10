100 per cent pass for Karnataka students in ISCE, ISC exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination results out on Friday, Karnataka saw a 100 per cent pass percentage. 19,770 students from 339 schools are from the ICSE and 1,804 students from 41 schools are from the ISC.

This is apart from the 17 ICSE and 17 ISC students who were barred from writing the exam.

Of the total ICSE students, 50.76 per cent are boys while the remaining are girls. Of the ICE students, 48.76 % are boys and the remaining are girls.

The ICSE examination had been conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and nine are foreign languages. The ISC examination had 51 written subjects where 15 are Indian languages and six are foreign languages.

According to a press release issued by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), 2,07,902 students appeared for the ICSE and 88,409 for the ISC. “Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a merit list for either ICSE or ISC 2020 examinations,” it said.