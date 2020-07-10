Cabinet amends Lokayukta Act 

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment to Section 9 of the Lokayukta Act that mandates completion of preliminary inquiry within 90 days. “The chargesheet process has to be completed within six months as per this amendment,” said J C Madhuswamy, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

The cabinet also gave administrative approval for an airport in Vijayapura district at an initial cost of Rs 220 crore — a decision that has been applauded by politicians of the district cutting across party lines. Of this, Rs 95 crore will be set aside as initial work costs for land levelling, civil works, etc. for the airport.

The cabinet also ratified the procurement of medical equipment and furniture on an emergency basis for government-run healthcare facilities by the Health Department at a cost of Rs 81.99 crore during the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the amendment made to the APMC Act, the cabinet has reduced market cess from 1.5 per cent to 1 per cent.

The cabinet has decided to transfer the Karnataka Vidyuth Kharkane (KAVIKA) and Mysore Electrical Industries (MEI) to the administrative control of the Energy Department. Both institutions are currently under the Commerce and Industries Department. The Energy Department is directly under Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The cabinet has decided to extend its PPP agreement for improvement and implementation of ‘e-procurement’ project at a cost of Rs 184.37 crore. Administrative approval was given for setting up of an Indian Institute of Information Technology at Raichur at a cost of Rs 44.8 crore in four years for infrastructure.

In its bid to attract foreign investors, the cabinet has approved to rope in an India-based multinational consultancy firm as knowledge partners at a cost of Rs 12 crore plus Goods and Services Tax for one year.