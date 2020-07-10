COVID-19 services to be affected as ASHA workers in Karnataka begin indefinite strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: COVID-19 containment measures are set to be hit, as 42,000 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) in Karnataka began their indefinite strike on Friday, with the state government not meeting their demands despite 10 representations submitted since March 23.

Their main demands include hiking their salary to a fixed amount of Rs. 12,000 as opposed to the variable honorarium and incentive based pay they receive now, and providing sufficient PPE kits to all ASHA workers.

Their strike will affect COVID-19 activities by the state including house to house surveys of those with travel history, cold, fever, cough, comorbidities, screening for COVID-19 symptoms, conducting awareness to use masks and sanitizer,etc.

D Nagalakshmi, State Secretary of Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha which is affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre said, "We get Rs 4000 fixed payment from the state government and the central government gives incentive based pay which depends on 30 plus components. The central government portal on which we upload our records has technical issues and instead of getting paid Rs 5000 for instance, an ASHA worker will get Rs 1500. Many a time, the junior health assistants at PHCs do not upload the data."

During the coronavirus period the women have been engaged in conducting house to house surveys of those with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, Influenza Like Illness, cold, cough, fever, comorbidities, travel history. This is followed by quarantining them, taking the people for swab tests, conducting health screenings at inter-state borders, for children during SSLC exam, at the airports, etc.

1.59 crore people have been surveyed so far, with inadequate masks and sanitizers given to them and no PPE kits to protect them/

Nagalakshmi said that 50-60 women have been infected with corona owing to risky exposure. Hanumesh G, Bangalore District Secretary, AIUTUC said, "We have witnessed the services done by ASHA workers who have put their life on the line. Only 40 percent of them got the Rs 3000 extra remuneration for COVID-19 work in April and May. They have submitted their demands once again at district and taluk levels."

Prior to the pandemic, the ASHA worker is responsible for tracking a mother's health from the time of pregnancy till the child is 3 years old. They conduct sanitation awareness meetings, hold sessions with mothers on how to take care of themselves and their children, ensure delivery happens in institutions and are available to pregnant women at any time of the day and night.

They also conduct surveys of disease outbreaks and give medicines to patients at their home or take them to PHCs. Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, "We held a half hour discussion with them. Their pay from the state government is fixed and the remuneration from the central government is based on incentives. It will not be fair to pay an ASHA worker more money if she has not done the required additional activities as compared to her colleague. The amount depends on the number of people they treat, be it pregnant women, children, etc. At a time of corona crisis, this is not the time to strike."

Possible discussion in pursuit of arriving at a solution has been promised by the state government but the strike will continue, with more innovative forms of protest set to be announced in the coming days including online protests.