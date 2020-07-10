Early tracing: Karnataka Planning Board pitches 6-min walk test

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the State Government is ramping up facilities to fight Covid-19, the Karnataka State Planning Board has suggested the ‘six-minute walk test’ to help identify those at risk before they are tested.

In a report, “Covid-19: Way Forward for Karnataka”, prepared after holding 19 rounds of meetings with experts, the board asked the government to emulate the initiative taken up in Wardha, Maharashtra.

“Emulate the six-minute walk test for adults to shortlist those at risk,” the report says, among several other suggestions. In Wardha, blood oxygen levels were measured with pulse oximeter after a six-minute walk and those with oxygen levels below 90 per cent were sent for Covid tests.

Antibody tests, X-rays for vulnerable groups: Report

The Planning Board also suggested widespread antibody tests or X-ray screening, especially in vulnerable groups such as women and the elderly. “We need to conduct as many tests as possible and make sure we get results early. Now, we need to focus on reducing mortality, getting patients early to hospital and doing whatever we can to reduce mortality,” said Dr Alex Thomas, President, Association of National Board Accredited Institutions (ANBAI) and Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI).

Dr Thomas, who was part of consultations held by the Board, said it is important to maintain separate facilities for treating Covid and non-Covid patients so that it does not spread from the former to the latter, and other patients too can go for regular check-ups without fear. “Wearing masks and social distancing can make a big difference. People should realise this,” he added.

The report also suggested random sample testing of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation staff, police personnel and healthcare professionals at regular intervals. It pointed out that robots can be used for Covid patient care to minimise contact, analyse data on Covid infection, death and survivors to plan and develop preventive and precautionary strategies.

Board Vice-Chairman B J Puttaswamy, said the report has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office and a copy will also be presented to the CM soon. “The report has been prepared after holding extensive consultations with experts. We hope the government will consider the suggestions,” he said, adding that each ward or assembly segment in Bengaluru must have testing facilities. “Decentralised systems and involvement of local officials and elected representatives can help manage the pandemic better,” he added.

