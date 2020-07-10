Farewell for 16 retiring MLCs on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the ruling BJP government prepares to nominate five MLCs sometime later this month, and with elections to four seats due, the Legislative Council, which has a total strength of 75, now has only 66 members.

Sixteen members have retired in two batches on June 23 and June 30 after their terms ended. The sixteen retiring lawmakers will participate in a formal farewell and photoshoot on Friday where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, floor leaders in both the Houses and others will participate.